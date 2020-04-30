Chinese Foreign Ministry Сalls Out Trump for US Election Meddling Allegations

Elections in the United States are a matter of domestic politics and China has no interest in interfering in them, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Elections in the United States are a matter of domestic politics and China has no interest in interfering in them, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump earlier alleged that China is seeking his defeat in the upcoming presidential election in favor of his key rival in the race, former vice president Joe Biden.

"We have repeatedly said that the presidential election in the United States is their internal affair, and China has no interest in interfering in it.

At the same time, we also hope that US politicians will not engage in speculations on behalf of China," Geng Shuang said.

The US presidential vote and congressional elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Republican party is expected to propose Trump for a second term. Meanwhile, Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee due to his victory in the Primary elections. The parties are scheduled to officially nominate their candidates at party conventions in August.