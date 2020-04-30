UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Сalls Out Trump For US Election Meddling Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Сalls Out Trump for US Election Meddling Allegations

Elections in the United States are a matter of domestic politics and China has no interest in interfering in them, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Elections in the United States are a matter of domestic politics and China has no interest in interfering in them, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump earlier alleged that China is seeking his defeat in the upcoming presidential election in favor of his key rival in the race, former vice president Joe Biden.

"We have repeatedly said that the presidential election in the United States is their internal affair, and China has no interest in interfering in it.

At the same time, we also hope that US politicians will not engage in speculations on behalf of China," Geng Shuang said.

The US presidential vote and congressional elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Republican party is expected to propose Trump for a second term. Meanwhile, Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee due to his victory in the Primary elections. The parties are scheduled to officially nominate their candidates at party conventions in August.

Related Topics

Election China Vote Trump Same United States August November Race

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

20 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

20 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

20 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.