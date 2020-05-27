UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Appreciates Lavrov's Comments That Hong Kong Bill Domestic Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Beijing agrees with and appreciates comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called China's consideration of new security legislation in Hong Kong strictly a domestic issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday amid threats from Washington of sanctions as protests in the Chinese administrative region continue.

On Tuesday, Lavrov slammed US attempts to put pressure on China over the new legislation. Leading officials in Washington have already warned that Beijing can expect to be hit with sanctions if it takes action to limit Hong Kong's autonomy.

"China fully agrees and appreciates the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This fully proves the high level of our bilateral relations," Zhao said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that China and Russia are continuing to strengthen their cooperation in many different areas to ensure stable and steady growth.

Moscow and Beijing remain committed to supporting each other, Zhao remarked.

The threat of US sanctions looms as Beijing considers implementing new security legislation in Hong Kong that would ban secessionist and subversive activity. The bill, which has the support of leading ministers in Hong Kong, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has been met by a wave of protests.

Earlier in the day, police arrested 16 protesters, including three that were carrying petrol bombs, ahead of a debate in the Legislative Council over a new bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem, the South China Morning Post reported.

China has repeatedly called the protests in Hong Kong, which have raged on since June after a controversial extradition bill was tabled, the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

