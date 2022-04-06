Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Investigation of Civilian Deaths in Bucha

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the mass civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha have to be investigated and all accusations should be supported by evidence

"The truth and circumstances of what transpired (in Bucha) must be discovered and the humanitarian issues must not be politicized," Zhao said at a briefing, adding that "any accusations must be based on facts and all sides must show temperance and avoid unfounded accusations until the investigation is over."

Over the weekend, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled by Russian forces until recently. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces. Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called the evidence presented a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians and POWs.