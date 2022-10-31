UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls For Preventing Escalation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Preventing Escalation in Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for measures to prevent escalation in Ukraine and getting the situation out of control in a phone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and a number of other issues. Wang Yi stressed that all parties should show restraint, make decisions calmly and step up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation or even getting the situation out of control," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

