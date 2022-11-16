Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Restraint Amid Reports of Missile Incident in Poland

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) All relevant parties must remain calm in order to prevent the situation from escalating amid reports about the missile incident in Poland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"We are familiar with the relevant reports.

In the current situation, all relevant parties should remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid the escalation of the situation," Mao told reporters.

China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, the diplomat said, noting that the first priority is dialogue and negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.