UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls On EU To Treat Taiwan Issue Cautiously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on EU to Treat Taiwan Issue Cautiously

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) China strongly opposes any form of official interaction between the European Union and Taiwan and calls on the bloc to treat the Taiwan issue cautiously as well respect the One China policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

A delegation from the European Parliament's International Trade committee (INTA) arrived in Taiwan on Monday on a four-day visit to discuss Taiwan-EU bilateral trade and investment.

"The European Parliament as the EU's official body should respect the One China principle. China strongly opposes any form of official contacts between the EU and Taiwan and calls on the EU to sincerely observe the One China policy and to demonstrate prudence in words and actions concerning the Taiwan issue," Mao told a briefing.

Tensions between mainland China on the one hand, and Taiwan and countries boosting cooperation with the island on the other hand, escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

China Parliament France European Union Visit Germany Mao Beijing Nancy Inta Japan United States August From

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

1 hour ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

1 hour ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

1 hour ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

2 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.