Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on UK to Stop Interfering in Hong Kong Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Beijing is urging the United Kingdom to stop interfering in China's domestic affairs concerning Hong Kong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday ahead of London's planned announcement of a halt on an extradition agreement with the autonomous region.

As reported by UK media on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to suspend the UK's extradition treaty with Hong Kong as part of an unwelcoming response to China's new security law in the special-status autonomy.

"The UK's recent erroneous statements and actions pertaining to Hong Kong seriously violate international law and basic norms of international relations as well as amount to gross interference to China's domestic affairs. We strongly condemn this," the spokesperson said at a daily briefing.

Asked whether Beijing would respond if London went forward with suspending the treaty, the diplomat said that China "would decisively respond to actions constituting interference in its domestic affairs.

"

The spokesperson urged London to "step back from the erroneous path in order to avoid further harming the bilateral relationship between China and the UK."

Australia and Canada have already announced suspending similar extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

The Western countries have been overwhelmingly critical of Hong Kong's new security law, decrying it as Beijing's attempt to consolidate its power in the autonomous region, which has enjoyed special rights and freedoms under the 1984 UK-Chinese agreement.

The new law will have Beijing send its own watchdog to Hong Kong to supervise the implementation of and punishment under new security policies. The law is specifically targeted against activities deemed by Chinese authorities as subversive, secessionist, linked to terrorism or collusion with foreign agents.

China has consistently insisted that the new law is a matter of its domestic affairs.