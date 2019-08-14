(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Beijing is calling on the United States again to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent claim that China is moving its troops to the border with Hong Kong.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that US intelligence had informed him that the Chinese government was deploying its military forces at the border with Hong Kong, currently shaken by mass protests over new amendments to extradition laws that could allow people to be extradited to mainland China.

"We have repeatedly conveyed our position on the matter. Hong Kong has to do only with China's domestic policy. We call on the US side once again to stop prying into Hong Kong's affairs," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its comment for Sputnik.