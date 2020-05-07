Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on US to Focus on Fighting COVID-19, Not on Blaming Others

The coronavirus, not China, is the real enemy of the United States, and only international cooperation can defeat the ongoing pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The coronavirus, not China, is the real enemy of the United States, and only international cooperation can defeat the ongoing pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

The US, with over 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 73,000 virus-related fatalities, is the epicenter of the global pandemic, and President Donald Trump has even said that the coronavirus "attack" is the worst in the country's history, even "worse than Pearl Harbor" and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. At the same time, Trump's administration has embarked on a campaign to accuse China of everything related to the coronavirus, from manufacturing it in a secret laboratory to covering up its spread.

"If the US claims that the COVID-19 pandemic can be compared to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attack, then the enemy of the US this time is the coronavirus.

The United States needs to fight the disease together with China instead of confronting us, because only through the joint efforts of the international community can we defeat the coronavirus infection," Hua said.

The spokesman added that blaming Beijing was wrong, as China showed transparency and shared its experience of combating COVID-19 with other countries, including the US.

According to the diplomat, if the US authorities would act in the interest of its people, then the country would beat the epidemic even better than China, and it was unclear why Washington allowed the situation to get out of control.