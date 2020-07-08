Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Strategic Cooperation With Russia "Excellent"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) China and Russia maintain constant contact on strategic security issues, bilateral cooperation on this issue is excellent, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Arms Control Department Fu Cong said.

"In fact, we maintain constant contact with Russian partners. Cooperation between the two sides is excellent. We communicate effectively.

I would not call it negotiations, I would call it consultations on very important issues, on strategic issues," Fu told reporters.

He added that "today or tomorrow" he would meet with senior diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Beijing, and besides, he was in constant contact with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on arms control and the Iranian nuclear issue.

"This demonstrates the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries," Fu said.