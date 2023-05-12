Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Sullivan-Wang Talks Frank, Meaningful

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The talks between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi were frank and meaningful, contributing to the development of bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US and Chinese senior officials concluded their two-day talks in Vienna on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and cross-Strait issues.

"The sides had a frank, substantive, meaningful and constructive discussion on promoting China-US relations with the aim of removing existing obstacles, stopping the deterioration of and stabilizing (relations)," the spokesman said.

The diplomat also noted that Wang Yi outlined China's position on the Taiwan issue, adding that the parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Ukrainian crisis and other international and regional issues of mutual interest.