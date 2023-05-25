UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Crisis Originally Avoidable Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Ukrainian crisis was originally an avoidable tragedy, the fact that it has developed to its current state is a painful lesson, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian crisis was originally an avoidable tragedy, the fact that it has developed to its current state is a painful lesson that requires deep rethinking. The essence of the Ukrainian crisis lies in the emergence of great contradictions in the management of European security," Mao told reporters.

