Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls US' Unilateralism Main Obstacle to Arms Control Process

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States' unilateralism and belligerence remain the only obstacles to the international arms control process, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said that China had no intention to participate in the arms control negotiations, as it was vigorously promoting the modernization of national defense forces. He added that Washington was hopeful that serious negotiations on nuclear arms reduction would start with Russia and China in the coming months.

"It is the US unilateralism and belligerency that poses great obstacle to the international arms control process. The US practice of shifting blames to China is not at all convincing to the world and will not be recognized," Geng told reporters.

The spokesman added that the US defense budget had been constantly and significantly increasing in recent years. In 2019 alone it amounted to $716 billion, or 3.

4 percent of the country's GDP, which is the combined military budget of the 10 countries that follow the United States in terms of defense spending.

Geng also mentioned that the US government was seeking a $705.4 billion defense budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which would include $28.9 billion for the modernization of nuclear forces.

"China has no intention of joining the so-called trilateral arms control negotiations with the US and Russia. This position is clear and understood by Russia and the wider international community," the Chinese diplomat added.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the last remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control. It is due to expire in February 2021 but has the potential to to be renewed for another five years.

Renewing New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration has said it would prefer a new treaty that includes both Russia and China.