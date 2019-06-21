The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea was very successful and friendly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea was very successful and friendly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were in Pyongyang on June 20-21 on a state visit.

"As far as I know, Chairman Xi Jinping has already left Pyongyang.

Based on the statements published by the two sides so far, this was a very friendly and successful visit," Lu told reporters

Xi's historic visit was the first time a Chinese party and state leader has come to North Korea in 14 years. It was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and North Korea. Xi last traveled to the country as prime minister in 2008. Hu Jintao, the country's previous leader, visited Pyongyang in 2005.