UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Xi's Visit To North Korea Very Successful

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:25 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls Xi's Visit to North Korea Very Successful

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea was very successful and friendly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea was very successful and friendly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were in Pyongyang on June 20-21 on a state visit.

"As far as I know, Chairman Xi Jinping has already left Pyongyang.

Based on the statements published by the two sides so far, this was a very friendly and successful visit," Lu told reporters

Xi's historic visit was the first time a Chinese party and state leader has come to North Korea in 14 years. It was organized to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and North Korea. Xi last traveled to the country as prime minister in 2008. Hu Jintao, the country's previous leader, visited Pyongyang in 2005.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Wife Pyongyang North Korea June Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister, Serbian President to Meet ..

44 seconds ago

Twelve Extremists Planning to Create Sharia State ..

45 seconds ago

Kremlin condemns Georgia protests as 'russophobic ..

47 seconds ago

WP approves $171 for agricultural productivity in ..

3 minutes ago

Mother of US-Jailed Russian National Osipova Says ..

50 seconds ago

Vegetable exports increase 12pc to $2748 million: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.