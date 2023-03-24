UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Claims Unawareness About Possible Talks Between Xi, Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Claims Unawareness about Possible Talks Between Xi, Zelenskyy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that Beijing maintains contacts with all sides of the Ukrainian conflict, without providing any information on the possibility of a conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of media outlets reported earlier this week that Xi might have a phone call with Zelenskyy after his visit to Moscow. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the European Union was expecting a phone conversation between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.

"China maintains cooperation with all parties on the Ukrainian issue.

Regarding your specific question, I have no information that I can provide," Mao told a briefing, in response to a question on the issue.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia China European Union Visit Mao Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev February March Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

12 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

15 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

1 hour ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.