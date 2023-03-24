Chinese Foreign Ministry Claims Unawareness about Possible Talks Between Xi, Zelenskyy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that Beijing maintains contacts with all sides of the Ukrainian conflict, without providing any information on the possibility of a conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of media outlets reported earlier this week that Xi might have a phone call with Zelenskyy after his visit to Moscow. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the European Union was expecting a phone conversation between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.

"China maintains cooperation with all parties on the Ukrainian issue.

Regarding your specific question, I have no information that I can provide," Mao told a briefing, in response to a question on the issue.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.