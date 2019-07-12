UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Confirms Detention Of Foreigners In Drug-Related Case

Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:19 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Confirms Detention of Foreigners in Drug-Related Case

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed on Friday that police of the Jiangsu province had arrested a group of foreigners over drug-related offenses without disclosing their citizenship

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed on Friday that police of the Jiangsu province had arrested a group of foreigners over drug-related offenses without disclosing their citizenship.

"I have the information that the public security authorities of the Jiangsu province have recently detained a group of foreign nationals in a drug-related case. The investigation is underway," Geng told reporters.

According to him, the provincial authorities promptly contacted the consular institutions of relevant states and notified them of the incident.

The spokesman noted that the Chinese side guaranteed the legal rights and interests of these persons.

Earlier this week, the police of the Xuzhou city informed about the detention of 19 people, including 16 foreign nationals during a special operation against drug-related crimes. The UK embassy in China later said that there were four Britons among the detainees. It is still unclear whether there are Russian nationals in this group.

