Chinese Foreign Ministry Confirms Extended 'Troika' Meeting on Afghanistan This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The meeting of the expanded "troika" format on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, will be held on the sidelines of the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighbor countries this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"By agreement of all parties, within the framework of the third meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan, which will be held on March 30-31 in the Tunxi region (Huangshan city) of Anhui province, a meeting of the consultation mechanism of the expanded 'troika' on Afghanistan will be held," the diplomat said.

According to Wang, the special envoys of Russia, the United States and Pakistan in Afghanistan will take part in the consultations, which will be chaired by the special envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong.