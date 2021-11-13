Chinese Foreign Ministry Confirms Xi, Biden Will Hold Online Summit on Tuesday

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Hua Chunying, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, confirmed on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will hold an online meeting on November 16.

On late Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the two leaders would hold a virtual bilateral summit on late Monday.

The time difference between Washington and Beijing amounts to 13 hours.

"In line with the Chinese-US accord, President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting in the morning of November 16, Beijing time," Hua said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman added that during the summit, the presidents would exchange opinions on key bilateral and international issues.

