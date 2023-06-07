BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday would neither confirm nor deny media reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Blinken would arrive in Beijing on a visit to engage with top Chinese officials and might even meet with President Xi Jinping.

"I don't have any information to share with you on this matter," Wang said at a briefing when asked to confirm the reports.

Blinken was originally scheduled to travel to Beijing in February, but canceled his trip after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted the balloon had been sent to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological blimp that had been blown off course.

The Biden administration has since expressed interest in rescheduling the visit, but China has reportedly been reluctant to reopen diplomatic dialogue with the United States.