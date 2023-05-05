Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Allegations of Intimidating Canadian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Beijing is disappointed with Ottawa's "groundless smear" of Chinese diplomats, whom it has accused of intimidating a Canadian lawmaker, especially given that Chinese diplomats in Canada act in strict compliance with international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Canadian intelligence service said that lawmaker Michael Chong and his family had been targeted by the Chinese government after he sponsored a motion accusing Beijing of genocide against Uighurs. The Canadian Foreign Ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa Cong Peiwu over the issue. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa was considering the expulsion of Chinese diplomats.

"We deplore and reject the Canadian side's groundless smear of the Chinese diplomatic and consular mission in Canada, which is merely fulfilling its duties ... I want to stress that the Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in Canada always abide by relevant international conventions and perform their duties in accordance with the law," Mao told a press conference.

The Chinese ambassador has expressed a strong protest to the Global Affairs Canada, while a high-ranking official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has also made demarches to the Canadian ambassador to Beijing, the spokeswoman added.