Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Having Information on Possible Talks Between Biden, Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the ministry had no information regarding possible contacts between Chinese leader Xi Jinpin and US President Joe Biden, despite statements made by the latter.

Earlier in the week, Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition.

"I do not have information on that matter," Wang said in answer to a question regarding possible talks between the two leaders.

When asked to comment on reports that the US insisted on contacts with Chinese officials, the diplomat stated that the two countries continued their dialogue.

"However, the key moment is that the US cannot talk about cooperation on the one hand, and continue to exert pressure on China on the other hand," Wang added.

Beijing urges Washington to stop threatening China's sovereignty, security and interests, the spokesman said.

Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon was seeking a meeting between US Defense Secretary and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in Singapore the following month. The meeting could take place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum. Austin met with Li's predecessor, Wei Fenghe, at this event last year.

However, the Financial Times reported that a meeting between the two officials was unlikely to take place in Singapore as long as US sanctions against Li imposed in 2018 remain in effect.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is expected to be held from June 2-4.