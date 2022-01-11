Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Media Reports That Nazarbayev Fled to China

Media reports that former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is in China are false, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

Earlier in January, several media reported that Nazarbayev had fled to China as a wave of protests hit Kazakhstan.

"This is absolutely false information. We noticed that the press secretary of the former president of Kazakhstan said that Nazarbayev is currently in the capital of the country, Nur-Sultan," the ministry said.

On Saturday, the press service of Nazarbayev said that the former president of Kazakhstan was in Nur-Sultan and that he urged people to rally around the incumbent head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to overcome the challenges and ensure the country's integrity.

Earlier in January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan, following a twofold increase in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions. Almost 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the country's interior ministry, 17 security officers were killed in the mayhem, which was later put under control by peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Kazakhstan at the request of Tokayev.