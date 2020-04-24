Chinese Foreign Ministry Denounces US' Politicization of Nuclear Energy Cooperation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) China firmly opposes the United States' politicization of nuclear energy cooperation and refutes as groundless all accusations outlined in the US new energy strategy, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Friday.

The new US energy strategy, which has been submitted to President Donald Trump for consideration, says that the US should become a global leader in the nuclear technology market, superseding Russia and China.

"I have seen this report. It also says that Russia and China, in their nuclear energy cooperation, cannot abide by high standards of nuclear weapons non-proliferation, unlike the US. Moreover, [the report claims that Russia and China] use standards degradation as an instrument for selling goods.

This is absolutely not true," Geng said at a briefing.

Over the past few years, the US has been making attempts to smear other countries' nuclear energy cooperation, and some US officials have announced intention to use nuclear energy cooperation as a geopolitical instrument, the spokesman recalled.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes such wrong politicization of the nuclear energy cooperation and no way accepts the made-up accusations against the Chinese side, outlined in this report," Geng added.

The document says it is necessary to prevent China and Russia from having solid relations with Eastern Europe and Africa.