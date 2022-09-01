UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Dismisses OHCHR Report on Xinjiang as Fake

The report of the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on China's Xinjiang Region is a mishmash of lies fabricated by anti-China forces as a political tool against Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The report of the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on China's Xinjiang Region is a mishmash of lies fabricated by anti-China forces as a political tool against Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"The so-called assessment report you mentioned is an absolutely illegal and invalid document planned and fabricated by the United States and some Western forces, which is a hodgepodge of false information and serves as a political tool of the US and West strategy to control China by using Xinjiang," the diplomat said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the OHCHR said in a report that the detentions of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region could represent international crimes and human rights violations.

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet said she was under total pressure in connection with her report on the Chinese province, which she wanted to publish before the expiration of her term of office on August 31.

On May 23-28, Bachelet paid a long-awaited UN official visit to China, during which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that the OHCHR would dispel lies and rumors about the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

At the end of August 2018, experts from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that up to one million ethnic Uyghurs could be in Beijing-run "re-education camps" in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

