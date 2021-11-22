Chinese Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports About Alleged Hypersonic Weapon Test

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday refuted the reports about an alleged hypersonic weapon test, saying it was a routine spacecraft test

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday refuted the reports about an alleged hypersonic weapon test, saying it was a routine spacecraft test.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that a Chinese glider had launched a missile while flying at least five times the speed of sound over the South China Sea in July. According to the newspaper, no country has demonstrated such a capability before.

"I have already answered this question before. As far as we know, this was a routine spacecraft trial to test the technology of multiple spacecraft use," Zhao said at a regular briefing, in response to a reporter's question on the matter.

In October, FT reported that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile this past August, catching the US intelligence off-guard. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated at the time that it had been just a spacecraft test.