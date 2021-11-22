UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports About Alleged Hypersonic Weapon Test

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:36 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports About Alleged Hypersonic Weapon Test

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday refuted the reports about an alleged hypersonic weapon test, saying it was a routine spacecraft test

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday refuted the reports about an alleged hypersonic weapon test, saying it was a routine spacecraft test.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that a Chinese glider had launched a missile while flying at least five times the speed of sound over the South China Sea in July. According to the newspaper, no country has demonstrated such a capability before.

"I have already answered this question before. As far as we know, this was a routine spacecraft trial to test the technology of multiple spacecraft use," Zhao said at a regular briefing, in response to a reporter's question on the matter.

In October, FT reported that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile this past August, catching the US intelligence off-guard. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated at the time that it had been just a spacecraft test.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing July August October Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

30 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Discussed Restoration of Beirut Infras ..

Lavrov Says Discussed Restoration of Beirut Infrastructure With Lebanese Counter ..

5 minutes ago
 AIOU sets December 6 deadline for admissions in Ma ..

AIOU sets December 6 deadline for admissions in Master programs

5 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to prepare land for Baharia sunflo ..

Farmers advised to prepare land for Baharia sunflower cultivation

5 minutes ago
 Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 124-7 in third T20 ..

Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 124-7 in third T20I

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.