(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Beijing has expressed a strong protest to Washington in connection with the recent statement by US President Joe Biden regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

During his address to his supporters in California on Tuesday, the US president said that Xi did not have all the information about the incident with the balloon earlier this year, adding that this was "a great embarrassment for dictators."

"China expresses acute discontent and strong protest," Mao told reporters, noting that Biden's remarks are "extremely absurd, extremely irresponsible, contradict the facts, seriously violate diplomatic etiquette, (and) are a serious infringement on China's political dignity and an open political provocation."