Chinese Foreign Ministry Expresses Protest To US Over Sanctions Against 6 Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM

The United States is exaggerating the Chinese balloon incident and using it as an excuse to impose illegal sanctions on Chinese enterprises, which Beijing condemns and pledges to take necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of relevant companies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday

On Friday, the US Commerce Department blacklisted six Chinese companies that, according to Washington, facilitate the development of China's aerospace industry, including the production of balloons.

"China has repeatedly explained the situation to the United States, but Washington abuses force, overreacts and escalates the situation, which violates the spirit of international law and international practice. Now it is also inflating and exaggerating (the balloon case) to the extreme and using it as an excuse to impose illegal sanctions against Chinese enterprises and institutions. In this regard, China expresses strong discontent and strongly opposes (these actions), the PRC (People's Republic of China) will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions," Wang said at a regular briefing.

Beijing has always strongly opposed "the illegal unilateral sanctions" and extraterritorial jurisdiction that the United States is using against Chinese institutions, businesses and individuals, he added.

A slew of companies including Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group have been added to the list of US sanctions as their activities were considered dangerous to the US interests of national security or foreign policy.

In early February, the United States detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington alleged that it was designed to gather intelligence about US sensitive military sites.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device and entered the US airspace accidentally while expressing protest over Pentagon's decision to shoot it down.

Similar flying objects have reportedly been detected in other countries, including Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan. China also said that it was a regular occurrence for US balloons to enter China's airspace.

