UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Makes No Mention Of Reported Intra-Afghan Meeting In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Makes No Mention of Reported Intra-Afghan Meeting in Beijing

China is ready to assist in holding the intra-Afghan dialogue, but has not yet confirmed media reports that the next talks will be held in Beijing on November 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) China is ready to assist in holding the intra-Afghan dialogue, but has not yet confirmed media reports that the next talks will be held in Beijing on November 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

According to Afghan media reports, an inter-Afghan meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement may be held in Beijing on November 21.

"China strongly supports a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process and supports dialogue between the various parties, including the government of Afghanistan and the radical Taliban movement," Geng said.

According to the spokesman, China is in contact with all parties to the talks and is ready to help them maintain their dialogue.

Intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle disagreements between the government and the Taliban, which has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown almost two decades ago. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the situation remains deadlocked.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan China Beijing May November Ashraf Ghani Media All Government

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

22 minutes ago

KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of H ..

11 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

11 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghan ..

11 minutes ago

PM agriculture emergency program: Wheat seeds on s ..

12 minutes ago

Pyongyang to Unilaterally Destroy Mt Kumgang Resor ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.