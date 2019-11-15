Chinese Foreign Ministry Makes No Mention of Reported Intra-Afghan Meeting in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) China is ready to assist in holding the intra-Afghan dialogue, but has not yet confirmed media reports that the next talks will be held in Beijing on November 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

According to Afghan media reports, an inter-Afghan meeting with representatives of the Taliban movement may be held in Beijing on November 21.

"China strongly supports a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process and supports dialogue between the various parties, including the government of Afghanistan and the radical Taliban movement," Geng said.

According to the spokesman, China is in contact with all parties to the talks and is ready to help them maintain their dialogue.

Intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle disagreements between the government and the Taliban, which has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown almost two decades ago. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the situation remains deadlocked.