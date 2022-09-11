UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Makes Representation To US Over Cyberattack On University

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to US Over Cyberattack on University

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had made representation to the US over the cyberattack on Northwestern Polytechnical University in the city of Xi'an.

In April, Northwestern Polytechnical University said that it had been hacked. Following the university's statement, Xi'an Municipal Public Security Bureau and China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CNCERT) created a task force to probe into the attack.

"Yang Tao, head of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made representation to the US Embassy on September 8 in connection with the US cyberattack on China's Northwestern Polytechnical University and the theft of confidential information," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that the US actions were a serious interference in the technological secrets of relevant Chinese institutions and harmed the security of key infrastructure, institutions as well as personal data.

On September 5, CNCERT released an investigative report stating that the US National Security Agency (NSA) has carried out more than 10,000 vicious cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, took control of thousands of network devices and allegedly stole more than 140 gigabytes of valuable data. Among other things, CNCERT also attributed April's attack on the Northwestern Polytechnical University to the NSA.

Related Topics

Attack China April September Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.