Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Naming Owner of Balloon Shot Down by US

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning did not reveal on Monday the name of the company that owned the balloon shot down by the US military.

Mao said she had no information to share on the matter when asked to name the company that might have owned the balloon during a briefing.

Mao also noted that China would vigorously protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese company in question.

The spokeswoman noted that the unmanned airship was "a civilian airship used for meteorological and other research purposes." According to Mao, the balloon seriously deviated from its planned course due to the influence of winds and limited control capabilities.

Last Thursday, the Pentagon said it had detected a Chinese balloon over the US state of Montana. Washington insists that the balloon was sent over to spy on military sites, while China argues it was a meteorological airship that was blown off course. The balloon drifted over the US for several days before US President Joe Biden ordered a fighter jet to bring it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng criticized the downing on Monday as harmful for US-Chinese relations. The flyover caused last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off his first visit to Beijing since he took office in 2021.