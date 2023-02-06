UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Naming Owner Of Balloon Shot Down By US

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Naming Owner of Balloon Shot Down by US

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning did not reveal on Monday the name of the company that owned the balloon shot down by the US military

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning did not reveal on Monday the name of the company that owned the balloon shot down by the US military.

Mao said she had no information to share on the matter when asked to name the company that might have owned the balloon during a briefing.

Mao also noted that China would vigorously protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese company in question.

The spokeswoman noted that the unmanned airship was "a civilian airship used for meteorological and other research purposes." According to Mao, the balloon seriously deviated from its planned course due to the influence of winds and limited control capabilities.

Last Thursday, the Pentagon said it had detected a Chinese balloon over the US state of Montana. Washington insists that the balloon was sent over to spy on military sites, while China argues it was a meteorological airship that was blown off course. The balloon drifted over the US for several days before US President Joe Biden ordered a fighter jet to bring it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng criticized the downing on Monday as harmful for US-Chinese relations. The flyover caused last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off his first visit to Beijing since he took office in 2021.

Related Topics

China Washington Pentagon Company Visit Montana Mao Beijing From Share

Recent Stories

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Resu ..

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Results, Its Extension is Critical

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mi ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu expresses sor ..

3 minutes ago
 Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Co ..

Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Company's Projects Abroad - CEO

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Cha ..

UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Chances of Bloodshed Keep Growing

5 minutes ago
 Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at K ..

Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at Khmeimim Airbase - Defense Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, t ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, two arrests

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.