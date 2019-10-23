Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Yet Confirming Plans for Inter-Afghan Dialogue Meeting

Beijing maintains all kind of contacts with the parties to the Afghan conflict that can contribute to the process of resolving the protracted crisis in this country as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Wednesday, while not yet confirming plans or a date for an inter-Afghan dialogue meeting in China

On Tuesday, Afghan politician Ismail Khan told Sputnik that the next meeting on inter-Afghan dialogue aimed at resuming negotiations could be held in China within 10-15 days with the participation of Afghan political leaders and several members of the Afghan government, as well as the Taliban movement.

"China is ready to provide the necessary assistance and provide the necessary conditions for advancing the peace process in Afghanistan, subject to the will of all parties .

.. If we have information regarding this issue [the meeting], we will publish it in a timely manner," Hua said, when asked to confirm the meeting.

Beijing strongly supports the comprehensive and inclusive peace process led by the Afghans and the dialogue between various parties, including between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, she added.

The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. Throughout 2019, the movement held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far.