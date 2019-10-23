UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Yet Confirming Plans For Inter-Afghan Dialogue Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:47 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Not Yet Confirming Plans for Inter-Afghan Dialogue Meeting

Beijing maintains all kind of contacts with the parties to the Afghan conflict that can contribute to the process of resolving the protracted crisis in this country as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Wednesday, while not yet confirming plans or a date for an inter-Afghan dialogue meeting in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Beijing maintains all kind of contacts with the parties to the Afghan conflict that can contribute to the process of resolving the protracted crisis in this country as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Wednesday, while not yet confirming plans or a date for an inter-Afghan dialogue meeting in China.

On Tuesday, Afghan politician Ismail Khan told Sputnik that the next meeting on inter-Afghan dialogue aimed at resuming negotiations could be held in China within 10-15 days with the participation of Afghan political leaders and several members of the Afghan government, as well as the Taliban movement.

"China is ready to provide the necessary assistance and provide the necessary conditions for advancing the peace process in Afghanistan, subject to the will of all parties .

.. If we have information regarding this issue [the meeting], we will publish it in a timely manner," Hua said, when asked to confirm the meeting.

Beijing strongly supports the comprehensive and inclusive peace process led by the Afghans and the dialogue between various parties, including between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, she added.

The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. Throughout 2019, the movement held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan China Beijing United States 2019 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

44 seconds ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

1 minute ago

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests PO

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi showcases its water strategies at 2nd Ca ..

18 minutes ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

21 minutes ago

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.