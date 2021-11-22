Chinese Foreign Ministry Notes Reappearance of Tennis Player Peng Shuai

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted on Monday the reappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who had gone off the radar after making sexual assault accusations against the former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted on Monday the reappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who had gone off the radar after making sexual assault accusations against the former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli.

On Saturday, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, posted a video on Twitter, showing Peng having dinner in a restaurant with friends. The player also appeared at the opening ceremony of a teenage tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday.

"I think that you have also noticed that she was recently present during a public event," Zhao said at a briefing.

Earlier in the month, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on the Weibo social media platform accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts.