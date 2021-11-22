UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Notes Reappearance Of Tennis Player Peng Shuai

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Notes Reappearance of Tennis Player Peng Shuai

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted on Monday the reappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who had gone off the radar after making sexual assault accusations against the former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted on Monday the reappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who had gone off the radar after making sexual assault accusations against the former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli.

On Saturday, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, posted a video on Twitter, showing Peng having dinner in a restaurant with friends. The player also appeared at the opening ceremony of a teenage tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday.

"I think that you have also noticed that she was recently present during a public event," Zhao said at a briefing.

Earlier in the month, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on the Weibo social media platform accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts.

Related Topics

Tennis China Social Media Twitter Beijing Sunday Post Event From

Recent Stories

Diamer-Bhasha Dam submerge about 37,000 out of 50 ..

Diamer-Bhasha Dam submerge about 37,000 out of 50,000 documented ancient rock c ..

24 seconds ago
 Measles, rubella vaccination drive underway in Bah ..

Measles, rubella vaccination drive underway in Bahawalpur successfully

25 seconds ago
 Committee formed to probe textile factory fire

Committee formed to probe textile factory fire

27 seconds ago
 France Wants to Continue Arms Control Work With NA ..

France Wants to Continue Arms Control Work With NATO, Russia - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Renamed Police Academy After Combatant Who ..

Taliban Renamed Police Academy After Combatant Who Killed Anti-Talib Officer

3 minutes ago
 Russia Mulls Holding Another Conference on Syrian ..

Russia Mulls Holding Another Conference on Syrian Refugees - Lavrov

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.