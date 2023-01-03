(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Tuesday did not provide any details on the date of a possible visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, only noting that the two countries will continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On December 30, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional problems via a closed secure channel.

During the call, Putin invited Xi to come to Moscow in 2023.

"In the new year, the two sides will strengthen their ties at all levels to ensure constant development of bilateral relations," the spokeswoman said answering question of a Sputnik correspondent regarding the exact date of possible Xi's visit to Russia.

Mao added that Xi had always been closely cooperating with Putin on bilateral issues and regional and global agenda and will continue to develop strategic relations between the two countries.