UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Refrains From Comments On US Election Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:02 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Refrains From Comments on US Election Results

Spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin on Monday refrained from making a statement on the result of the US presidential election

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin on Monday refrained from making a statement on the result of the US presidential election.

China, along with Brazil, Mexico and Russia, are among the nations which have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race.

"We have noticed that Biden announced being successfully elected, and, as we understand, the result of the presidential election will be determined in accordance with the US legislation and established procedures," Wang said.

The spokesman added that "China would act in conformity with the international practice," and promote the US-Sino dialogue on the basis of mutual interest.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

Related Topics

Election Russia China White House Trump Brazil Mexico From Race

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

5 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

20 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.