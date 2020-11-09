Chinese Foreign Ministry Refrains From Comments on US Election Results

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin on Monday refrained from making a statement on the result of the US presidential election.

China, along with Brazil, Mexico and Russia, are among the nations which have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race.

"We have noticed that Biden announced being successfully elected, and, as we understand, the result of the presidential election will be determined in accordance with the US legislation and established procedures," Wang said.

The spokesman added that "China would act in conformity with the international practice," and promote the US-Sino dialogue on the basis of mutual interest.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.