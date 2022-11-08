(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday neither confirmed nor denied that President Xi Jinping may soon pay a visit to Saudi Arabia, as suggested in reports.

"I have no relevant information on this matter," Zhao told a briefing, when asked to share details, if any.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Xi intended to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year, presumably in mid-December. It said the visit has been in the works for months, and the officials of both countries are currently working out details of a meeting between the Chinese president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.