Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations Of Meddling In Australia's Internal Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:56 PM

China does not meddle in Australia's internal affairs and has never interfered in them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) China does not meddle in Australia's internal affairs and has never interfered in them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

On Thursday, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said that China had decided to support Australia's opposition centre-left Labor party in the upcoming Federal elections.

"China is not interested in Australia's internal affairs and has never interfered in them. We urge several Australian politicians and institutions not to use the Chinese topic," Zhao told a briefing.

Dutton's statement came shortly after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized Labor leader Anthony Albanese for his alleged intention to tolerate economic coercion from Beijing.

The 2022 federal elections are expected to take place in Australia on or before May 21 to elect members of the country's 47th parliament.

