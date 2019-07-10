Beijing respects everyone's aspirations to participate in the development of international cooperation in the Arctic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, when asked to comment on Kiev's desire to become an active "Arctic player

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Beijing respects everyone's aspirations to participate in the development of international cooperation in the Arctic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, when asked to comment on Kiev's desire to become an active "Arctic player."

Last week, Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Viacheslav Yatsiuk told the High North news newspaper that Kiev "started thinking" about Ukraine as an actor in the Arctic.

"China has always adhered to the basic principles of respect, cooperation, mutual benefit and persistence in relation to Arctic affairs.

We are pleased to see that all interested parties develop international cooperation in the Arctic based on a mutually beneficial, open and tolerant approach," the ministry said.

China is not an Arctic country, however, it is listed as an observer state of the Arctic Council. Beijing is actively promoting cooperation in this region, in particular with Russia, since projects related to the development of natural resources and the creation of new transport routes are extremely beneficial and important for the country.