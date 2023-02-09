UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Biden Violated Diplomatic Etiquette Over Remarks About Xi

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Biden Violated Diplomatic Etiquette Over Remarks About Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Statements by US President Joe Biden that he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of losing Western investment if Beijing supports Moscow are irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

In a PBS Newshour interview on Wednesday, Biden said that during a phone call last summer, he warned Xi that China could lose Western investment if it supported Russia's actions in Ukraine. During the interview, Biden added that the Chinese leader faces huge problems, including in the economy, but he also has great potential.

"Such statements by the US side are extremely irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette.

China expresses acute dissatisfaction and strongly opposes this," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to the request of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and ramped up their military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.

In December 2022, US State Department spokesperson said that the US was concerned about China's alignment with Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine and closely monitoring Beijing's activity to see if the country provided any military or sanctions evasion assistance to Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Mao Beijing Luhansk Donetsk February December From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

21 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

31 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

46 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.