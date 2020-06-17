UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Border Situation With India Stable After Deadly Stand-Off

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:52 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India was stable and controllable, despite the recent deadly clashes in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India was stable and controllable, despite the recent deadly clashes in the area.

After months of standoffs at the border, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in physical clashes on Monday as both sides were supposed to be withdrawing from the disputed border area. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 servicemen from India died during the clashes. A Chinese military spokesman acknowledged on Tuesday that the clashes led to casualties on both sides without giving further details.

"Both sides have been maintaining close communications through diplomatic and military channels.

The overall border situation is stable and controllable," Zhao said during a press briefing.

The spokesman added that China did not wish to see more clashes between the two countries.

When Zhao was asked three times during the press briefing to offer a more specific figure on China's casualties during the clashes, he only referred to the Chinese military spokesman's earlier statements and declined to disclose more information.

Following decades of disputes in different border areas between the two countries, the clashes on Monday were the first since 1975 to become deadly and lead to numerous casualties.

