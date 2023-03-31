UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Chip Supply Chain Disruption Will Hurt Everyone

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Chip Supply Chain Disruption Will Hurt Everyone

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that undermining the stability of global chip production and supply chains, the result of cooperative market rules and enterprise choices, would hurt the development of every country.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo decided to tighten export controls for advanced chip manufacturing equipment to prevent the technology from being used for military purposes, adding 23 items to the restrictions. The measures were imposed on all but 42 countries and regions, with the United States, South Korea and Taiwan, which decided to restrict semiconductor exports to Beijing, covered by the exemptions. For exports to China and other countries, the registration procedure will become more complicated, requiring the permission of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

"The global semiconductor industrial and supply chains are shaped by the laws of market dynamics and the choices of businesses. To politicize, instrumentalize and weaponize trade and tech issues and destabilize the global industrial and supply chains will benefit no one and will eventually backfire," Mao told a briefing.

Washington has long pressured Japan and the Netherlands to impose stricter export controls on China. Despite this, semiconductor exports from Japan to China have been growing due to the increasing demand for smartphones and data centers. Goods covered by the export restriction measures are produced by 10 Japanese companies, which will reportedly be granted non-military export permits. In this way, Japan has tried to respond to US requirements and at the same time minimize the impact on its companies.

Related Topics

Technology Exports China Mao Beijing Tokyo Same Enterprise Japan South Korea United States Netherlands Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

14 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

1 hour ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.