BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) NATO's plans to open an office in Tokyo are of great concern to the international community and especially to the Asia-Pacific countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier in May, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was planning to open its office in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the information about the would-be NATO office, saying that Tokyo was in talks to open it.

"Eventually, what are the intentions (of NATO)? It has already caused great concern of the international community, especially, of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region," Wang told a press conference.

Although, NATO has stated multiple times that the Asia-Pacific region is outside of the alliance's geographical borders, the organization is pushing steadily eastward, interfering in the regional affairs and provoking bloc confrontation, the spokesman added.

Wang expressed hope that the respective sides would not undermine regional peace and stability, pursuing their geopolitical interests, adding that the Asia-Pacific region should not turn into an area of geopolitical rivalry.

The developments represent another evidence of Japan's changing security and defense policy, with Tokyo forfeiting its pacifist principles enshrined in the country's post war constitution of 1947, which does not allow it to join military blocs and develop offensive weapons. In December 2022, Japan announced its most large-scale plan of building up its military potential since the end of World War II. The country's leadership is planning to make the Japanese defense budget the world's third largest, after the United States and China. In Tokyo's new national security strategy, also published in December 2022, China is characterized as the main international challenge.