Chinese Foreign Ministry Says New Coronavirus Infected 16 Foreign Nationals in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The new coronavirus has infected 16 foreign nationals in China, two of whom have already been discharged from hospitals while the remaining individuals continue treatment, Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"According to the information of the relevant authorities, as of February 2, sixteen foreign citizens in China have been infected with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, two of them have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals, 14 continue treatment in quarantine," Chunying said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the conditions of all those infected was stable but would not disclose the patients' nationalities.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.