UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set For Xi's Visit To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set for Xi's Visit to Russia

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no information about the date of President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, adding that Beijing and Moscow stay in close contact at all levels to maintain global peace and stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no information about the date of President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, adding that Beijing and Moscow stay in close contact at all levels to maintain global peace and stability.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Chinese leader to pay a state visit to the Russian Federation in spring.

"China and Russia have maintained close communication at various levels to advance bilateral relations and contribute to world peace and development.

As to whether there will be such a visit, I have nothing to share at the moment," the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Mao Ning, said at a regular briefing in answer to a question about Xi's visit.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Chinese visit to Russia would be the central event of Moscow-Beijing relations in 2023. Russian newspaper Vedomosti, in turn, reported that Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi would pay an official visit to Moscow in late February.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Visit Mao Beijing Vladimir Putin February December Event All Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akr ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

9 minutes ago
 Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Supp ..

Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

9 minutes ago
 US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2 ..

US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2.5Bln Over Past Decade - Repor ..

9 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' ..

McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' With Biden on US Debt Ceiling

9 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

34 minutes ago
 ECP's decision on Chaudhary Shujaat victory for ju ..

ECP's decision on Chaudhary Shujaat victory for justice: MNA Farrukh Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.