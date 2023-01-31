(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no information about the date of President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, adding that Beijing and Moscow stay in close contact at all levels to maintain global peace and stability.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Chinese leader to pay a state visit to the Russian Federation in spring.

"China and Russia have maintained close communication at various levels to advance bilateral relations and contribute to world peace and development.

As to whether there will be such a visit, I have nothing to share at the moment," the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Mao Ning, said at a regular briefing in answer to a question about Xi's visit.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Chinese visit to Russia would be the central event of Moscow-Beijing relations in 2023. Russian newspaper Vedomosti, in turn, reported that Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi would pay an official visit to Moscow in late February.