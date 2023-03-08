(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry currently has no information for the media about the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Russia on March 21, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on reports about the Chinese leader's potential visit to Russia on March 21, told Sputnik that he had nothing to say regarding this information yet, while adding that all visits of foreign guests would be announced in a timely manner.

"China and Russia maintain close ties at all levels and in all spheres.

At the moment, I have no information I could share regarding the visit you have mentioned," Mao told a press briefing, when asked to confirm or deny reports of Xi's visit to Russia on March 21.

On December 30, 2022, Xi discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, Putin invited the Chinese counterpart to come to Moscow in the spring of 2023, saying that the visit would demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and become a main political event of the year in bilateral relations.