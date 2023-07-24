Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on the long public absence of Chinese top diplomat Qin Gang, that she had no information for the public on this issue

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on the long public absence of Chinese top diplomat Qin Gang, that she had no information for the public on this issue.

Qin has not appeared in public for about a month now, which has prompted media speculation across the globe.

"I have no information that I could give you," Mao said, when asked whether she had any information about Qin's whereabouts.

Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources, that UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had postponed his scheduled visit to China probably due to Qin's absence from public life.

Qin also missed the annual meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers that took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 11-15. Director of the Office of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi stepped in for him in diplomatic meetings. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has attributed Qin's absence to his "health condition."