Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Not Aware If Xi Will Deliver Address On Ukraine On Friday

Published February 24, 2023

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Not Aware If Xi Will Deliver Address on Ukraine on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information about a possible address by President Xi Jinping on the Ukrainian crisis on Friday, spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"I do not have any information on the topic," Wang told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

More Stories From World

