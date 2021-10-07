UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Senior Diplomat Jiechi's Meeting With Sullivan Constructive

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The meeting of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, senior diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich was constructive and helped to improve mutual understanding between the sides, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

"The sides held a comprehensive, frank and deep exchange of views on bilateral US-China relations, as well as international and regional issues of common interest. The meeting was constructive and contributed to better mutual understanding," the ministry said.

The officials agreed to strengthen strategic communications, properly resolve differences, avoid conflicts and confrontation, strive for mutual benefit and make joint efforts to return relations between Beijing and Washington to the right path of sound and sustainable development.

