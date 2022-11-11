Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Sino-Russian Relations 'Rock Solid'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Relations between Russia and China are mutually beneficial and "rock solid," they are not directed against others and are based on mutual respect and trust, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that China did not view the current relations with Russia as a possible alliance and was trying to maintain a certain distance.

"What I can tell you is that Sino-Russian relations are rock solid. Being each other's largest neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners in the new era, China and Russia have always firmly adhered to the principles of non-alignment to blocs, non-confrontation and non-directing against third parties, as well as the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that the long-term, healthy and sustainable development of relations between Russia and China is mainly based on a high level of mutual trust between the two countries.

"China is ready to cooperate with the Russian side in order to contribute to the constant confident advancement of bilateral relations forward in the right direction," Zhao added.

Zhao also noted that China will adhere to the "five principles of peaceful coexistence," develop friendly cooperation with other countries, promote the construction of a new type of international relations, as well as coordination and positive interaction between major powers.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China and Russia were developing an all-round partnership despite the complicated international situation in different areas and reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue the bilateral dialogue and close joint work with Beijing for the benefit of the two friendly nations.