Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Weapons Supplied by US to Kiev End Up in Hands of Criminals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine are often smuggled into the hands of criminal groups in Europe and terrorist organizations in other regions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"The US and other Western countries are continuously supplying weapons to Ukraine, which not only prolongs the crisis and creates difficulties in resolving it, but also leads to the fact that a large number of weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine are smuggled to criminals in Europe and other regions through international criminal groups," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman added that Washington had always been negligent in its supply of weapons to other countries, as a result of which a large amount of ammunition could not be tracked or fell into the hands of terrorist organizations and extremist forces.

Wang also recalled, citing the US State Department, that US weapons sales in fiscal year 2022 had increased by almost 50% compared to the previous fiscal year.

He also said that Washington itself had admitted that Kiev could not know where the weapons supplied by Washington would end up.

"This is just the tip of the 'American-style export' iceberg. What the US supplies to other countries is not democracy or human rights, it is impoverishment, social upheaval, and bloody retribution," Wang said.

On Monday, the US Department of Defense said that the total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine had exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden had taken the office.

In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also warned Washington against weapons supplies to Kiev, citing the example of Afghanistan, where a huge part of the weapons and military equipment abandoned by the US had ended up in the hands of terrorists and was being distributed all over the world.