Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide Weapons to Warring Parties Unlike US

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) China, unlike the United States, will never provide weapons to any party to a conflict, and Russia does not need this sort of assistance as it is a major power, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"The way China acts is not like the US.

When we see there is a risk of a conflict, we will not take the initiative and will not provide weapons to the other side," Hua told a briefing, replying the question whether Beijing will be providing Moscow with military aid.

The spokesperson said that Russia is a "major world power," which has no need for this sort of assistance.