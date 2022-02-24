UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide Weapons To Warring Parties Unlike US

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide Weapons to Warring Parties Unlike US

China, unlike the United States, will never provide weapons to any party to a conflict, and Russia does not need this sort of assistance as it is a major power, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) China, unlike the United States, will never provide weapons to any party to a conflict, and Russia does not need this sort of assistance as it is a major power, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"The way China acts is not like the US.

When we see there is a risk of a conflict, we will not take the initiative and will not provide weapons to the other side," Hua told a briefing, replying the question whether Beijing will be providing Moscow with military aid.

The spokesperson said that Russia is a "major world power," which has no need for this sort of assistance.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Beijing United States

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En ..

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Minis ..

28 seconds ago
 US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom ..

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom

30 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possibl ..

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up to $1.3Mln - Reports

31 seconds ago
 Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration ..

Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration

33 seconds ago
 Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven mo ..

Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven months

4 minutes ago
 Woman crushes under trailer to death in road misha ..

Woman crushes under trailer to death in road mishap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>